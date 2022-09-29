Thursday Headlines: Volleyball Cats win at Missouri

Good morning BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team just scored its first SEC road win, defeating the Missouri Tigers 3-1 in four sets in Columbia.

Emma Grome racked up 49 assists, while Reagan Rutherford led the Kentucky attack with 19 kills on 41 swings.

Kentucky is now 7-5 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play. Up next for the Wildcats is a home matchup with Alabama on Saturday at 4 pm ET in Memorial Coliseum. The match will be broadcasted live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Tweet of the Day

Will Levis' unexpected path from backup QB and unnoticed transfer to big-time NFL prospect https://t.co/6LbB9eM6Xi — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 28, 2022

Lane Kiffin knows what’s up.

Your Headlines

Grome’s 49 Assists Help Kentucky Win at Missouri in Four

Also reaching double figures was Bella Bell, who had 13 kills and only one error on 19 swings to hit .632 for the match and eight blocks to go along with it, including a solo stuff.

Úlfarsdóttir Enjoying Best Season in Kentucky Blue

Úlfarsdóttir, a native of Hafnarfjordur, Iceland came to the United States to follow her dreams of playing soccer at a high level while earning an education at the same time.

Kentucky Defense Hopes to Learn from Past in Effort to Stop Ole Miss

Kentucky gets another chance, facing the up-tempo attack of head coach Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels. Through four games this season, the Rebels are averaging 41 points per game while possessing the ball for less than 26 minutes per contest.

Kentucky QB Will Levis draws comparison to Matthew Stafford

Kentucky star Will Levis is in the mix to potentially be the first name off the board come next April in what is expected to be a loaded 2023 quarterback class.

Colin Goodfellow Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Goodfellow, excels in every facet of being a student-athlete. In the classroom, the Cleveland native graduated summa cum laude in May of 2021 with a nursing degree and is currently working on a second degree in kinesiology and health promotion.

Former Rebels Keidron Smith, Jacquez Jones helping lead UK's preparation for Oxford

"It's gonna be different, but we all have a task at hand going into the stadium. So, you know and that's to go to win. So that's all I'm gonna be worried about," Jones said.

College basketball recruiting: DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw not expected to visit Louisville after Kentucky trip

“The current expectation among sources is that neither DJ Wagner or Aaron Bradshaw will visit Louisville,” Branham wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

