Bluegrass Banter: Cats head to Oxford; Drew Franklin and Brad Logan join the show

Will the Cats pull off the win in Oxford?

By Ethan DeWitt and Dylanballard_UK
/ new

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter!

This week Dylan and I are joined by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, and Brad Logan of ‘Inside the Rebels’ the 247 Sports site for Ole Miss.

We talk through the game coming up on Saturday from both sides, as each team looks to get to 5-0 as the heart of conference play begins.

There is also some basketball news we highlight, as the Blue-White game is heading to Pikeville, and Aaron Bradshaw sets his commitment date.

As always you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Podbean. Be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review as you listen as well.

Go Cats!

