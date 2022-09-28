 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offensive coaches and Will Levis talk Ole Miss and return of Chris Rodriguez

The Cats continue preparing for their most challenging test to date.

By Dylanballard_UK
Will Levis Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

Tuesday, myself and other media members took some time to stop the football practice facility and catch up with some folks from the offensive side of the ball.

We talked with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, wide receivers coach Scott Woodward, and quarterback Will Levis.

A lot of the questions on Tuesday evening there were a lot of questions about the return of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., and the resounding narrative was that Chris is ready, and they expect him to help in the run game, pass blocking and even helping open up the play action.

They were also asked about the defense that Ole Miss that runs out a lot of defensive backs, teams continuing to blitz the Cats, former Ole Miss players Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith helping with film this week, and more.

Take a listen below.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

Wide receivers coach Scott Woodward

Quarterback Will Levis

The offensive looks to continue its success from last week as they play the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday at noon ET/ 11 CT on ESPN.

