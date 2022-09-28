Wednesday Headlines: Gerald Fitch Edition

It’s been almost 20 years since Gerald Fitch last played a basketball game in a Kentucky Wildcats uniform. He’s had a few years to transition from his lengthy playing career and is now officially a college basketball head coach.

Central Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday that Fitch is their new HC. He was an assistant last year for previous HC Reco Dawson. Fitch also has recent graduate assistant experience from two years at Mercer immediately following his professional playing career.

Fitch grew up in Macon, GA and was Mr. Georgia Basketball during high school before moving to Kentucky and playing for the Wildcats. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds during four seasons under head coach Tubby Smith before going un-drafted in 2004.

Fitch began his professional career overseas for a couple of seasons until he briefly returned to the states to play in the NBA for the Miami Heat. He was their third string point guard and saw his time with the Heat come to a close at the trading deadline during the 2005-2006 season. He was then waived by the Houston Rockets before continuing his career overseas through the 2018 season.

The former Wildcat has spent over two decades around college and professional basketball, quality experience he’ll bring to Central Georgia Tech as he looks to excel as their new head coach.

