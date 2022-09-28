The Almanac names Oscar Tshiebwe the top player in college basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have the reigning National Player of the Year taking the floor again this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe will not only be looking to bring home Kentucky’s 9th National Championship, but he will be looking to become the first player to repeat as NPOY since Ralph Sampson did it three-straight seasons from 1981-83.

On Monday, The Almanac released their top 100 players in college basketball and Tshiebwe came in as the No. 1 player in the country.

Tshiebwe finished last season averaging 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 assists.

During the Cats’ trip to the Bahamas in August, Tshiebwe poured in 11.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals

The rest of the top 5 behind Tshiebwe includes Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston), and Hunter Dickinson (Michigan).

You can purchase this season’s Almanac here.

