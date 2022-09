Keep track of everything related to Wildcats vs. Rebels.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Everything to know for Week 5 in Oxford

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats are on the road this week for a massive showdown with the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Game time is set for 12 pm ET on ESPN.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Wildcats vs. Rebels in Week 5 of the 2022 college football season.