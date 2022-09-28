 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Levis receives more NFL Draft hype

Could Levis sneak his way into being the top QB drafted?

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Levis Jason Marcum - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 start and have a date with the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday.

Ranked at No. 7 in the country, the Cats have something that they have not had in the Mark Stoops era, and that is a game-changing quarterback in Will Levis.

The NFL has taken notice as well.

Todd McShay of ESPN, released some info he’s been hearing from scouts across the league, and it appears that Levis has cemented himself as a top three QB in this year's NFL Draft class.

Having a QB named right alongside Bryce Young and CJ Stroud should get the Big Blue Nation fired up for the remainder of the season.

It has been no secret that since he arrived on campus that Levis has the arm talent to make it at the next level, and with the help of Rich Scangarello in Lexington now, you are starting to see a more polished QB-prospect.

On the season Levis has completed 67.5% of his passes for 1,185 yards through four games. He has also thrown for 10 touchdowns, and is averaging 10.1 yards per completion.

The big number here is interceptions. A problem for him last year, has remained an issue through the early parts of this season. You have to love the aggressiveness he is playing with on these throws, but need that number to stay put with several big time matchups coming.

Nevertheless, Kentucky has a first round draft pick playing QB this season. For all the struggles we have seen at the position over the years, just sit back and enjoy watching No. 7 sling it around the field.

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Everything to know for Week 5 in Oxford

View all 8 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...