Kentucky vs. Kansas time and TV channel set for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

ESPN has announced game times and TV channel designations for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Kansas Jayhawks.

As usual, this game is getting the primetime treatment, as ESPN will have the game at 8 pm ET.

Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, both Kentucky and Kansas are widely projected as preseason top 10 teams, with some rankings having both programs in the top five.

The SEC won last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning six of the 10 games, including Kentucky’s dominant win at Kansas. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge (Times ET)