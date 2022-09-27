Tuesday Headlines: Hank Bachmeier Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be looking for a new QB in 2023 with Will Levis being projected as a 1st round NFL Draft pick.

Now, a potential transfer option has hit the portal as Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier announced that he will be transferring.

After the transfer report, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio took to Twitter to note that this is something to watch in the coming months.

Something to watch in coming months https://t.co/Uf6niUHewz — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 26, 2022

Bachmeier has completed 536 of his 871 career pass attempts (61.5%) for 6,605-yards, 41 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Jones added that Kentucky offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, worked with Bachmeier and several other college QBs since they were in high school. That stopped when he came to Kentucky.

However, there is a high chance that if the Cats get a transfer QB for 2023, it could very well be one of the players that Scangarello is already familiar with.

Kentucky’s OC Rich Scangarello has worked with Hank Bachmeier (and a number of other college QBs) since they were in High School…that only stopped when he got to UK



He knows these guys much better than fans. If UK gets a transfer 2023 QB, high likelihood it’s one of those kids — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 26, 2022

It is still way too early to know who will be under center for the Cats next season, but we already have our first name to keep an eye on.

Tweet of the Day

Remember when Justin Powell hit the transfer portal and everyone said we needed him but then Kellan Grady and Sahvir Wheeler became available?



That’s essentially what we are doing with quarterbacks right now. Relax and we will get our guy. — Matt “New Uniform” Sak (@MattSakBBN) September 27, 2022

This.

