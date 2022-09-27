Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN

With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington.

Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.

After a decision to transfer to Washington this offseason, Brooks took some time on Sunday to send his thanks to the fanbase and university he called home for three seasons.

Brooks will almost certainly be remembered for his game at Kansas last season, in which he helped propel the Cats to a victory at Allen Field House as he poured in 27 points.

Here is to wishing Keion success this coming season at Washington!