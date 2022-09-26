Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Kentucky is currently 4-0 and about to face its biggest challenge of the season by taking on No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford this week.

South Carolina, sitting st 2-2, will host South Carolina State.

For what it’s worth, ESPN FPI currently gives Kentucky a 76% chance of winning this game. It’s definitely a game the Wildcats need to win to have any hope of competing with Georgia and Tennessee for the SEC East crown.

Here’s a look at the entire SEC slate for Week 6.

SEC Football Week 6 TV Schedule (Saturday, Oct. 8)