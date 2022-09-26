Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
Kentucky is currently 4-0 and about to face its biggest challenge of the season by taking on No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford this week.
South Carolina, sitting st 2-2, will host South Carolina State.
For what it’s worth, ESPN FPI currently gives Kentucky a 76% chance of winning this game. It’s definitely a game the Wildcats need to win to have any hope of competing with Georgia and Tennessee for the SEC East crown.
Here’s a look at the entire SEC slate for Week 6.
SEC Football Week 6 TV Schedule (Saturday, Oct. 8)
- Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN
- Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs, Noon ET / 11 am CT on SEC Network
- Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPNU
- Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network
- South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on CBS
