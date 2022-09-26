Aaron Bradshaw sets decision date

Aaron Bradshaw is finally ready to make his college/professional decision.

With the fall signing period drawing closer, Bradshaw has announced on Instagram that his choice will be made November 16th.

Interestingly, the fall period for high school recruits to sign a national letter of intent runs from November 9th to November 16th, so the 5-star center will make the call just in time to sign his NLI if he does choose college.

A 7-foot, 210-pound big man out of New Jersey, Bradshaw has seen his stock soar over the last year. He’s now ranked No. 8 overall at Rivals, No. 5 at ESPN, and No. 4 at 247 Sports.

Back in May, Bradshaw announced his top seven, which included Kentucky alongside the Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Oklahoma State Cowboys, NBA G-League, UCLA Bruins and Michigan Wolverines.

Kentucky was initially seen as the heavy favorite and looked poised to land his commitment over the summer, but he opted to delay his decision. That’s when the buzz picked up that Bradshaw could wind up skipping college altogether and play for the NBA G-League, though Kentucky has since regained momentum.

Bradshaw is also a high school teammate of DJ Wagner, arguably the best recruit in the class of 2023. Will they both team up in Lexington?

With Wagner likely to announce soon as well, we won’t have to wait long to find out if Kentucky will have this dynamic duo in Lexington when the 2023-24 college basketball season rolls around.

For now, check out some highlights of the 7-footer in action.

