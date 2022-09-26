Barion Brown earns weekly SEC honor

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to come away with a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season.

It was a game of explosive touchdowns for the Cats, and it was another big night for freshman wide receiver Barion Brown, who was just named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

In the Cats’ season opener, Brown ended UK’s kickoff return touchdown drought when he took one 100 yards to the house for the first kickoff touchdown since 2009.

This time, Brown hauled in four receptions for 102 yards and two scores on Saturday. Before that, the last time that the Cats had a freshman receiver rack up 100 yards and two scores in a game was in 2014 when Garrett Johnson had six receptions for 154 yards and two TDs against Florida.

Through his first four collegiate games, Brown has 13 catches for 201 yards, averaging 15.5 per catch, to go with three total scores.

The football future is very bright in Lexington.

