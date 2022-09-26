Monday Headlines: Ole Miss Week Edition

The Kentucky football team saw their rank in the Associated Press poll rise to seven on Sunday. While the 31-23 score of their win over Northern Illinois was a bit too close for comfort, the Wildcats did several things well that they can use as momentum into their matchup with No. 14 Ole Miss.

Quarterback Will Levis had quite the night with receivers Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson. He connected with the duo on four touchdown throws and had his first game of the season without an interception.

While Kentucky’s defense wasn’t great situationally, they did force six punts — including three three-and-outs. They did, however, give up a season high in both points and yards.

Ole Miss, though they didn’t score in the second half of last Saturday’s game against Tulsa, managed to put up 35 points in 30 minutes. Like Kentucky, they’re also 4-0 but will also have the home field advantage this coming weekend. The Rebels have opened as -6.5 point favorites with ESPN’s Football Power Index giving the Wildcats just a 21.5% chance to win.

A road victory over another top-15 team would further solidify Kentucky’s place near the top of the AP Poll and improve their chances of possibly making an appearance in the SEC Championship game. They have to take things one game at a time, though, and that starts with taking care of business on Saturday at Ole Miss.

