Kentucky unveils Week 5 depth chart; J.J. Weaver unlikely to play vs. Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled their Week 5 depth chart ahead of Saturday’s clash with the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels.

The big thing to watch for was J.J. Weaver, as the standout pass rusher was taken off last week’s’ depth chart after injuring his arm vs. Youngstown State.

Unfortunately, Weaver is still not on the depth chart, and Mark Stoops doesn’t expect the redshirt junior to play this week.

Mark Stoops says Chris just has to be Chris, no need to be our savior.



Also says it doesn’t look good for JJ Weaver this week.#BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/ZhlG0tPUha — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 26, 2022

The good news is Chris Rodriguez is finally back on the depth chart following his four-game suspension. Rodriguez is listed with an ‘Or’ next to Kavosiey Smoke for the starting running back spot. Since Rodriguez has yet to play this season, don’t expect him to get a full workload right away at Ole Miss. I’d anticipate him getting around 12 touches.

JuTahn McClain is now listed as the third running back after making his return last week following a Week 1 injury that led to him missing the following two games.

Lastly, Stoops revealed that starting safety Tyrell Ajian has a hand injury that limited in Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois. Stoops is hopeful Ajian will be back to full strength this week.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.