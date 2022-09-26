Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso talks UK and National Championship goals

The Kentucky Wildcats looked impressive in the Bahamas, winning all four contests by an average of FIFTY points. Yet, this was without their newest signee, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso.

Originally a top 25 prospect in the class of 2023, Onyenso made the decision to reclassify in July after his official visit to Lexington and pledged his commitment to the Wildcats just days afterward.

With his reclassification, Onyenso did fall in the rankings to a top-40 recruit but don’t let that distract you. The Nigerian native is 7-foot tall and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, which makes him one of the best rim protectors in the country.

BBN Tonight and Keith Farmer caught up with Kentucky’s most recent roster addition, giving him the first opportunity to introduce himself to the Big Blue Nation.

In the interview, Onyenso talked began by talking about why he chose Kentucky, saying, “I wanted to be here (Kentucky) and I wanted someone like Coach Calipari to help me improve my game.”

Later in the interview, Onyenso also talked about his one goal for this season, and it is one the Big Blue Nation will like. “I have only one goal, to help the team in any way win a championship. That’s why I’m here,” Onyango said.

At just 17 years old, it appears that Onyenso is already battling Oscar Tshiebwe in practice (last picture), which will surely benefit him in his development and help him become a key piece for Kentucky this season and beyond.

The interview can be watched in its entirety below.