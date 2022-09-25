Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

A win is a win, and the Kentucky Wildcats are 4-0.

Following their narrow 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, the Wildcats will at least remain in the top 25 of the latest college football rankings. They’re probably lucky to remain in the top 10, but then again, that was one of the crazier weeks of college football in recent memory.

Middle Tennessee State is now 3-0 all-time against Miami.



That's the most wins without a loss by any team against Miami in its program's history.



Massive day for the Blue Raiders. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2022

Middle Tennessee is back.

Kentucky Wildcats are Excited for Return of Chris Rodriguez - On3

Chris Rodriguez is currently No. 6 on UK’s all-time rushing list with 2,739 yards. He can surpass Benny Snell’s career rushing record if he averages more than 126 yards over the Wildcats’ final nine games.

Passing Game Leads No. 8 Kentucky Past Northern Illinois

Senior quarterback Will Levis completed 18/26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns as No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois squad 31-23 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kavosiey Smoke rushed 12 times for 85 yards in the game as the Cats rushed for 103 yards as a team.

What Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart and Jonathan Mingo said in the postgame presser

Hear what Ole Miss had to say after barely beating Tulsa ahead of a humungous Week 5 matchup with Kentucky.

Kentucky Pleased with Offensive Progress, So Pleased Stoops is Cursing - On3

Kentucky isn't running the ball well, but Mark Stoops is happy to see the Wildcats produce points in other ways.

Will Levis set a Stoops Era record in win over Northern Illinois - On3

Will Levis threw for over 300 yards in Kentucky’s win over Northern Illinois, his sixth 300+ yard passing game as a Wildcat.

Kentucky Delivers Big Play Haymakers to Knock Out Northern Illinois - On3

Northern Illinois made it too close for comfort, but big plays saved the day for Kentucky at Kroger Field.

Ole Miss only won by 8 too - On3

A small silver lining in Kentucky’s lackluster 31-23 win over Northern Illinois: Ole Miss only beat its opponent, Tulsa, by eight points too.

Several Wildcats Entering Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame

The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF) will induct several new members this week, including eight former Kentucky Wildcats or those with close ties to the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky Women’s Golf Finishes Second Round at Mason Rudolph Championship

The No. 24 University of Kentucky women’s golf team competed in the second round of the Mason Rudolph Championship Saturday, turning in a 7-over-par 295 as a team for an 8-over-par 584 tournament total through 36 holes.

LSU Hands No. 15 Kentucky Five-Set Loss in SEC Opener

The LSU Tigers handed the No. 15 Kentucky Volleyball team a five-set loss for the fourth time this season Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Coliseum as the Tigers won their first match over Kentucky since the 2014 season 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11). The win for LSU snaps Kentucky’s 12-match winning streak over LSU.

'No excuse' - No. 25 Miami Hurricanes stunned at home by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke -- the ACC rookie of the year last season and the No. 11 player on Mel Kiper's Big Board for the NFL Draft -- was benched in the third quarter of a disheartening 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Brett Favre pressed for facility funding despite being told legality in question, court filing says

Brett Favre continued to press Mississippi state officials for help in paying for new sports facilities at Southern Miss months after being told by the then-governor that the misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal, according to a court filing.

Mom Says Her Baby Boy’s Sight Was Saved by Message from a Stranger Who Spotted Abnormality on TikTok

