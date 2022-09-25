Keldon Johnson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to miss start of training camp

A brand-new NBA season is right around the corner, and with training camp just a few days away, the excitement for a new year is building. Preseason power rankings are starting to come out, and the crisp fall air has arrived.

However, not all is right in the world. So far, two former Kentucky Wildcats have gone down with injuries that will keep them out at least some of the training camp.

Keldon Johnson, who was given a massive extension this offseason, averaged a career-high 17 points per game last season. He’s expected to have a big-time season as the main weapon for the San Antonio Spurs, but he’ll be sidelined for a bit due to injury.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Johnson will miss the start of training camp after suffering a dislocated right shoulder. The good news is he’s expected back in time for the start of the season, although expectations for NBA Finals contention in San Antonio are already low to start with.

The other former Kentucky star that will miss some training camp action is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has a Grade 2 left MCL sprain. It is unknown whether or not he’ll miss the full camp.

The Thunder have already announced that Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated in two weeks, so he’ll miss the team’s first two preseason games.

Given that No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren has already suffered a season-ending injury, the expectations for the Thunder will also be very low.

DraftKings Sportsbook actually has OKC and San Antonio tied for the second-worst odds to win it all this season.

Nonetheless, Gilgeous-Alexander and Johnson are both going to play a huge part in what their respective teams are able to accomplish in the coming years.