Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Northern Illinois

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action with a home matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies as they looked to move to 4-0 on the season.

It was not a good start for the Cats’ defense as NIU drives the ball right down the field to take an early 7-0 lead.

Will Levis and the offense would answer as Levis hit true freshman Barion Brown for the 15-yard touchdown making it 7-7.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Levis stood in the pocket and delivered a great pass to Tayvion Robinson for the 69-yard touchdown to take the 14-7 lead.

The Cats got the ball back with just over a minute remaining in the half and a chance to score before the break.

However, a fumble by Kavosiey Smoke set NIU up in excellent field position, and they were able to take advantage as this one went to the break tied at 14.

Kentucky got the ball to start the 2nd half, and three plays later, Brown was standing in the end zone after a 70-yard score to make it 21-14.

Late in the 3rd quarter, the Cats were putting together a solid drive but stalled out. However, Matt Ruffolo drilled a 49-yard field goal to make it 24-14.

Halfway through the 4th, the Cats put together an 11 play, 78-yard drive that ended with Robinson’s 2nd receiving TD of the day to make it 31-14.

NIU was able to find the end zone late, but the Cats recover the onside kick and go on to win this one 31-23.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

First pass TD allowed by UK in 2022. Sorry if I’m behind. Listening to Tom and Jeff. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) September 24, 2022

NIU rushed all the way down there the first possession. Didn’t see that coming. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 24, 2022

Great pass pro by Smoke on 3rd and 9. He blew up a blitzer, giving Levis enough time to find Tayvion Robinson for a first down. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 24, 2022

BARION BROWN TD!!!!! — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) September 24, 2022

Nice 16-play, 75- yard answer by Kentucky offense. Levis to Brown for a 15-yd score. Brown takes exactly a step and a half and looks like he was shot out of a cannon.



UK 7, NIU 7 with less than a minute left in 1st qtr. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) September 24, 2022

Kentucky still can’t protect Will Levis. This time against Northern Illinois. It’s officially a major problem. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 24, 2022

At this point opposing defenses should implement choreography for defensive-line celebrations in their weekly preparation the week leading up to playing the Cats. Ouch. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) September 24, 2022

Benny Snell Jr. is introduced to the Kroger Field crowd, followed by Benny and the Jets. He's getting a lengthy ovation from the crowd. It feels like 2018. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 24, 2022

That was the kind of run Kentucky desperately needed. First big-play, impose-your-will play in a good while. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 24, 2022

Tayvion Robinson. Phew.



NFL throw by Will Levis, too. Hit as he delivered a strike. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 24, 2022

Will Levis 69 yards to Tayvion Robinson for the TD. Nice. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 24, 2022

Tayvion Robinson is an absolute weapon. — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) September 24, 2022

UNI has been purposeful with the clock. Possessions are valuable in this one. Intent is to keep Levis on the sideline. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) September 25, 2022

I thought this would be the trap game. Thought it might be different with no Rocky Lombardi. Nevertheless NIU is going to make this a fight. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) September 25, 2022

Kentucky’s biggest weakness this season: themself



Fumbles, sacks, interceptions - this team continues to beat themselves each week. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 25, 2022

Game changing fumble by Smoke earlier. Just can’t do that



I bet Stoops Halftime speech is going to be something to behold — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 25, 2022

UK with just 4 possession in the first half. Last drive inefficient on many levels.NIU capitalized. That’s how these games get lost. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) September 25, 2022

No chairs/whiteboards are safe in the Kroger Field Locker Rooms right now — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) September 25, 2022

Next play: 70-yard Barion Brown touchdown. Bullet Dodged. https://t.co/ljMiGkfRFt — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 25, 2022

Barion Brown gonna be fun to use in the new NCAA Football 23 — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) September 25, 2022

EEEEEE-Lite receivers!! Let’s Gooooooo! — Amber Stephenson (@ambercrum209) September 25, 2022

That drive went from 0 to 100 real quick. DAMN. — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) September 25, 2022

LETS GOOOOO @UKFootball — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) September 25, 2022

Kentucky will be an appealing landing spot for quarterbacks in the transfer portal with the young wide receivers they have. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 25, 2022

Sometimes Kenneth Horsey gets visibly exposed as about as bad as you can. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) September 25, 2022

That was a Deone Walker possession. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 25, 2022

Don't think Levis needed to step up that time. Makes me wonder if he's doubting the protection. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 25, 2022

Cats do get 49 yard field goal from Ruffolo to at least make it 24-14 but need to put this game away and not doing that — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) September 25, 2022

Ruffolo's improved range has been impressive to see — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 25, 2022

Seems like Fr. Josh Kattus has moved up to fourth in the TE pecking order. He's been out there a lot tonight. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 25, 2022

JuTahn McClain in on his first play since missing the last two games with an injury. Makes a catch for the first down and then follows it up with a 9-yard run. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 25, 2022

Another running back down. Unreal that they burned through several RBs who entered the portal, and AFTER that we were raving about the unit's depth... Now razor thin. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 25, 2022

Touchdown Kentucky! Will Levis to Tayvion Robinson for a 40-yard catch and run. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 25, 2022

Pass every down for all I care — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) September 25, 2022

Will Levis to Tayvion Robinson should just about do it. Kentucky has passing touchdowns of:

- 70 yards

- 69 yards

- 40 yards — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 25, 2022

Oh my goodness @RobinsonTayvion . Breaks a tackle on 3rd and 12 and just like that it is a 40 yard touchdown catch. Has 7 catches for 147 yards. Two weeks ago on @SundayAMSports we had @vincemarrow predict 80 catches for him this year. — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) September 25, 2022

The ability to make big plays is what makes this Kentucky team different. Three guys who can with one play change the game



And Chris Rodriguez returns next week — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 25, 2022

Corners need to be more consistent. Gave up a few big plays tonight. — Van Hiles (@vstyles17) September 25, 2022

7 SEC games in a row. pic.twitter.com/vOJtZSTzHA — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 25, 2022

That was a PERFECT onside kick by NIU. Ball was bouncing around ... and Trevin Wallace with the huge save. Now Kentucky needs a first down to ice this thing. https://t.co/Tkzsga6PIj — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 25, 2022

Final: Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23. UK now 4-0 for the second straight season. First time the Cats have started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08. #BBN — John Clay (@johnclayiv) September 25, 2022

Scoreboard math would tell you that Ole Miss/UK is a PK after today. Don’t take that bait. We’ll dive into the real data this week. See y’all in Oxford. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 25, 2022

The last time Chris Rodriguez carried the football for Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/0paodWiEYu — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 25, 2022

