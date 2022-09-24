 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Northern Illinois

Explosive plays were the difference in this one.

By Adam Haste
Will Levis Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action with a home matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies as they looked to move to 4-0 on the season.

It was not a good start for the Cats’ defense as NIU drives the ball right down the field to take an early 7-0 lead.

Will Levis and the offense would answer as Levis hit true freshman Barion Brown for the 15-yard touchdown making it 7-7.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Levis stood in the pocket and delivered a great pass to Tayvion Robinson for the 69-yard touchdown to take the 14-7 lead.

The Cats got the ball back with just over a minute remaining in the half and a chance to score before the break.

However, a fumble by Kavosiey Smoke set NIU up in excellent field position, and they were able to take advantage as this one went to the break tied at 14.

Kentucky got the ball to start the 2nd half, and three plays later, Brown was standing in the end zone after a 70-yard score to make it 21-14.

Late in the 3rd quarter, the Cats were putting together a solid drive but stalled out. However, Matt Ruffolo drilled a 49-yard field goal to make it 24-14.

Halfway through the 4th, the Cats put together an 11 play, 78-yard drive that ended with Robinson’s 2nd receiving TD of the day to make it 31-14.

NIU was able to find the end zone late, but the Cats recover the onside kick and go on to win this one 31-23.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

