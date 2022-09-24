 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game thread and pregame reading

The Cats look to go 4-0 on the season!

By TJ Barnett
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies tonight at 7 pm ET inside Kroger Field. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of fubo.tv.

If you only looked at the score last week, then it was a strong outing for the Cats against Youngstown State out of the FCS ranks. But diving into the offense a bit more, you’ll see that the offensive line struggled heavily in the first half again, and Will Levis ended the game with two interceptions.

Mark Stoops has expressed his frustration with the offense this week during press conferences, especially when it came to poor blocking by the wide receivers, so I expect them to come out tonight with a bigger chip on their shoulder against the Huskies.

Northern Illinois is sitting at 1-2 with losses to Tulsa and Vanderbilt.

Let’s go Cats!

