Saturday Headlines: Beat Northern Illinois Edition

Happy Football Saturday! The Kentucky Wildcats are fresh off of a 31-0 blowout over the Youngstown State Penguins. Even though the Cats dominated the game, there were some disappointing aspects in that victory.

First and foremost the injury to J.J. Weaver was unfortunate. He’s listed as week to week but was not on the roster for this game. Hopefully he gets enough rest and rehab to be ready for the big tilt in Oxford next week.

Mark Stoops was not happy with the way the offense has been running the last few weeks. He was very critical of the offensive scheme and running game put forth by Rick Scangarello and Zach Yenser. I think there is going to be an emphasis of pounding the football on the ground.

Scangarello and Yenser are very married to the zone running scheme but it doesn’t seem like Stoops has been a fan of the early returns. It’s going to be interesting to see if Stoops pulls the Boss Card out here and we get something very different tonight.

Stoops was very critical of the amount of penalties that were assessed against the Cats.

These games are very easy to analyze: don’t get hurt, dominate, look crisp and cover the spread. Northern Illinois will be without starting QB Rocky Lombardi (what a football name) and they are fresh off of getting busted by Vanderbilt at home. I don’t think there is much of a worry about losing the game, but how they look in the way they win will be the story.

Tweets of the Day

Get up it's gameday!



See you tonight in Kroger Field, #BBN!

UK carries a narrative that they just can't beat Tennessee even when UK is the better team (AND THEY SHOULD!!)



But Kentucky has beat Tennessee 3 times in 17 years



Tennessee has beat Florida 1 time in 17 years



UT is the better team today but we shouldn't over look that stat.

Headlines

