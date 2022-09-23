Kentucky football vying for a pair of 4-star recruits

Although the Kentucky Wildcats football season is well underway, one thing is for certain, recruiting never stops.

That continues to be the case as the Cats are trying to land a pair of 4-star recruits from the Volunteer State once again, as they did last year in Barion Brown and Destin and Keaten Wade.

Let’s first start off with Demitrius Bell. A 4-star wideout from Nashville, Bell recently backed off his commitment from Michigan State, and he’s now planning an official visit to Lexington for the Mississippi State game in just a few weeks.

With his lead recruiter being Scott Woodward, the UK receivers coach will have his work cut out for him as Alabama and Georgia are turning up the heat to try and land Bell as well.

For Kentucky the track record over the last few seasons speaks for itself, especially in the Nashville area. With Barion Brown standing out early in his freshman season, and the Cats already landing a commitment from Shamar Porter in the 2023 class, it is obvious that the skill talent this staff is going to bring in is at a different level.

Winning this recruitment would just be another step in the right direction for this program.

Bell is currently ranked No. 329 in the class of 2023 and is a top 10 player in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Arion Carter, is in a similar position for Kentucky.

From Smyrna (TN), Carter has become one of the fastest rising prospects in the class of 2023, and is now receiving a ton of interest from some of the top programs in the country.

Currently committed to Memphis, Carter is a 6-foot-1 and 210-pound linebacker recruit who’s went from unranked to a 4-star prospect in the blink of an eye.

He talked with Zack Geoghegan of KSR this week, and although Alabama, Georgia, LSU, USC, Auburn, and others have come calling, Carter likes the opportunity UK presents.

“Coach White said if I go there I would have an opportunity to play as a freshman,” Carter said. “He gave me examples like Keaten Wade and Barion Brown going to Kentucky and being able to start as freshmen and play as freshmen. That was a big eye-opener.”

With the veteran presence in the linebacker room, there will be plenty of opportunities for players the caliber of Carter to step right in and contribute.

Carter is currently ranked No. 393 in the class of 2023, and is considered a top-15 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Let’s see if the connections the staff have built in TN pay off once again, and land the talented pair from the Nashville area.