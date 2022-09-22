Thursday Headlines: Walt Wells Edition

After a terrifying incident just a few weeks ago in which he suffered a heart attack and nearly passed away, Eastern Kentucky University Football Coach Walt Wells is set to return to the sideline.
Wells, who also served on the UK Football coaching staff in 2018-19, shared his story with Sports Illustrated and it’s a fascinating read.
Many will remember that Wells suffered the heart attack in late August, just days before EKU’s opening game, but this story takes a deep dive into how serious it was and how the quick response of those nearby saved his life.
I won’t use this space to take too much away from the fantastic work done by SI on this one, so make sure you take the time to read it today.
Wells seems like a genuinely good guy, and I for one am rooting for him.
Tweet of the Day
Oscar Tshiebwe looks to have another huge year for Kentucky @Oscartshiebwe34— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) September 21, 2022
Y’all think he repeats as player of the year?!
(via @KentuckyMBB ) pic.twitter.com/iualPTxMgw
Definitely would join rare company if he can do it.
