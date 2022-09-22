“The sky is the limit and beyond” for Sahvir Wheeler and the Kentucky Wildcats

Sahvir Wheeler may be one of the more controversial Kentucky Wildcats amongst fans.

On one hand, Wheeler is a Bob Cousy award finalist and two-time SEC assist leader, proving himself as one of the best playmakers in the country.

On the other hand, he is an undersized guard that can play out of control and is an inefficient shooter.

Wheeler hears both sides of the aisle, but has looked toward the critics to find motivation and at himself to find areas for improvement.

In an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Wheeler talked about his self reflection and looked at what worked and what didn’t last season.

What worked?

“Playing fast. Playing fast worked. Being able to give it up sometimes and kind of run out, that worked. Just trusting myself, being confident, building relationships with teammates — because they want to see you succeed. All that worked.”

What didn’t work?

“I think sometimes I got a little out of control. I think defensively I took a step back. I think most of it was just because of the injury. Now that I feel healthy, I feel stronger, faster, more explosive, I feel like I’m back to where I was at the beginning of the year.”

Physically, Wheeler is in better shape after losing weight and cleaning up his diet in the offseason. Even saying, “I’m as fast, even faster than I once was”.

In August, the Big Blue Nation got to see the Wildcats and new and improved Sahvir Wheeler in the Bahamas, albeit against lesser competition. Wheeler averaged 14.5 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and 93.3 percent from the line, but did struggle mightily from three, going 0-9.

The senior guard played much more under control, which was evident with a 24-6 assist-to-turnover ratio, equating to 6.1 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game.

Wheeler's play on the court shouldn’t overshadow his importance off it, bringing toughness and his leadership to this team.

Five-star freshman, Cason Wallace talked about how great it is to have Wheeler to lead him. “It’s great having Sahvir right there. If I have a problem with anything, he’s always right there to help me.”

Coming back for a second year at Kentucky, Wheeler has all the confidence in this team and himself, citing the sky is the limit and beyond and that he is “coming back with a vengeance.” *cue the Batman music*

