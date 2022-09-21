Times and TV channels set for UK basketball SEC schedule

The SEC has announced tipoff times and TV channel designations for the 2023 conference schedule. For Kentucky Wildcats fans, you’ll want to bring the coffee.

Kentucky will play seven conference games that will tipoff at 8 pm ET or later, including four straight 9 pm Tuesday slots between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7.

There will be three CBS games for Kentucky in SEC play, including the home matchup with Tennessee on Feb. 18, the home clash with Auburn on Feb. 25, and the March 4 showdown at Arkansas. All other league games will be on the ESPN family of channels.

Now, here is a look at the 2022-23 UK basketball schedule as it currently stands.

UK Basketball Schedule Game Date Tip Time TV Channel Location Game Date Tip Time TV Channel Location Big Blue Madness Fri., Oct. 14 TBA TBA Lexington Michigan State Tues., Nov. 15 7 p.m. TBA Indianapolis Gonzaga Sun., Nov. 20 TBA TBA Spokane Bellarmine Tues, Nov. 29 TBA TBA Lexington Michigan Sun., Dec. 4 1 p.m. TBA London, England Yale Sat., Dec. 10 TBA TBA Lexington UCLA Sat., Dec. 17 5:15 p.m. CBS New York Florida A&M Wed., Dec. 21 TBA TBA Lexington At Missouri Wed., Dec. 28 7 p.m. SECN Columbia Louisville Sat., Dec. 31 Noon CBS Lexington LSU Tues., Jan. 3 8 p.m. ESPN Lexington At Alabama Sat., Jan. 7 1 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa South Carolina Tues., Jan. 10 7 p.m. ESPN/2 Lexington At Tennessee Sat., Jan. 14 Noon ESPN Knoxville Georgia Tues., Jan. 17 9 p.m. ESPN Lexington Texas A&M Sat., Jan. 21 2 p.m. ESPN Lexington At Vanderbilt Tues., Jan. 24 9 p.m. SECN Nashville Kansas Sat., Jan. 28 TBA TBA Lexington At Mississippi Tues., Jan 31 9 p.m. ESPN/2 Oxford Florida Sat., Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. ESPN Lexington Arkansas Tues., Feb. 7 9 p.m. ESPN/2 Lexington At Georgia Sat., Feb. 11 Noon ESPN/2 Athens At Mississippi St. Wed., Feb. 15 8:30 p.m. SECN Starkville Tennessee Sat., Feb. 18 1 p.m. CBS Lexington At Florida Wed., Feb. 22 7 p.m. ESPN/2 Gainesville Auburn Sat., Feb. 25 4 p.m. CBS Lexington Vanderbilt Wed., March 1 7 p.m. SECN Lexington At Arkansas Sat., March 4 2 p.m. CBS Fayetteville

