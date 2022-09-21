Times and TV channels set for UK basketball SEC schedule

The SEC has announced tipoff times and TV channel designations for the 2023 conference schedule. For Kentucky Wildcats fans, you’ll want to bring the coffee.
Kentucky will play seven conference games that will tipoff at 8 pm ET or later, including four straight 9 pm Tuesday slots between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7.
There will be three CBS games for Kentucky in SEC play, including the home matchup with Tennessee on Feb. 18, the home clash with Auburn on Feb. 25, and the March 4 showdown at Arkansas. All other league games will be on the ESPN family of channels.
Now, here is a look at the 2022-23 UK basketball schedule as it currently stands.
UK Basketball Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Tip Time
|TV Channel
|Location
|Game
|Date
|Tip Time
|TV Channel
|Location
|Big Blue Madness
|Fri., Oct. 14
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexington
|Michigan State
|Tues., Nov. 15
|7 p.m.
|TBA
|Indianapolis
|Gonzaga
|Sun., Nov. 20
|TBA
|TBA
|Spokane
|Bellarmine
|Tues, Nov. 29
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexington
|Michigan
|Sun., Dec. 4
|1 p.m.
|TBA
|London, England
|Yale
|Sat., Dec. 10
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexington
|UCLA
|Sat., Dec. 17
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|New York
|Florida A&M
|Wed., Dec. 21
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexington
|At Missouri
|Wed., Dec. 28
|7 p.m.
|SECN
|Columbia
|Louisville
|Sat., Dec. 31
|Noon
|CBS
|Lexington
|LSU
|Tues., Jan. 3
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Lexington
|At Alabama
|Sat., Jan. 7
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa
|South Carolina
|Tues., Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Lexington
|At Tennessee
|Sat., Jan. 14
|Noon
|ESPN
|Knoxville
|Georgia
|Tues., Jan. 17
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Lexington
|Texas A&M
|Sat., Jan. 21
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Lexington
|At Vanderbilt
|Tues., Jan. 24
|9 p.m.
|SECN
|Nashville
|Kansas
|Sat., Jan. 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Lexington
|At Mississippi
|Tues., Jan 31
|9 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Oxford
|Florida
|Sat., Feb. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Lexington
|Arkansas
|Tues., Feb. 7
|9 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Lexington
|At Georgia
|Sat., Feb. 11
|Noon
|ESPN/2
|Athens
|At Mississippi St.
|Wed., Feb. 15
|8:30 p.m.
|SECN
|Starkville
|Tennessee
|Sat., Feb. 18
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Lexington
|At Florida
|Wed., Feb. 22
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Gainesville
|Auburn
|Sat., Feb. 25
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|Lexington
|Vanderbilt
|Wed., March 1
|7 p.m.
|SECN
|Lexington
|At Arkansas
|Sat., March 4
|2 p.m.
|CBS
|Fayetteville
A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.
Loading comments...