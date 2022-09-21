 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday Headlines: Tionna Herron Edition

Herron is out indefinitely.

By John Morgan Francis
Photo by UK Athletics
Eddie Justice

The Kentucky women's basketball team will be without one of their star freshman when the season begins in late December. Tionna Herron, a four star recruit ranked 63rd overall in her class, had open heart surgery to correct a congenital heart defect called Anomalous Aortic Origin of a Right Coronary Artery.

Herron took to Twitter to announce her surgery and showed a lot of pride when voicing her commitment to a full recovery so she can return to the basketball court with her team.

When she rejoins the team, Herron is in line for a major role with the Wildcats. She’s currently the tallest player on the team (6’4) and has a dynamic skillset for a player of her height.

No one really knows when Herron will be able to rejoin the team. All that matters is she experiences a full recovery and gets back to 100% so she can return to the game she loves.

