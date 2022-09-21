Wednesday Headlines: Tionna Herron Edition

The Kentucky women's basketball team will be without one of their star freshman when the season begins in late December. Tionna Herron, a four star recruit ranked 63rd overall in her class, had open heart surgery to correct a congenital heart defect called Anomalous Aortic Origin of a Right Coronary Artery.

This has been a challenging process for me mentally and physically however I am currently in the process of making a full recovery so that I can rejoin my team #GOCATS — Tionna Herron (@TREEvibess) September 20, 2022

Herron took to Twitter to announce her surgery and showed a lot of pride when voicing her commitment to a full recovery so she can return to the basketball court with her team.

When she rejoins the team, Herron is in line for a major role with the Wildcats. She’s currently the tallest player on the team (6’4) and has a dynamic skillset for a player of her height.

No one really knows when Herron will be able to rejoin the team. All that matters is she experiences a full recovery and gets back to 100% so she can return to the game she loves.

Northern Illinois LB Kyle Pugh is in his 8th season of college football. He was a class of 2015 signee. Same recruiting class when Kentucky signed C.J. Conrad, Logan Stenberg, and Josh Allen. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 21, 2022

How is this possible?

