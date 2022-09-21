Bluegrass Banter Episode 2: Cats beat Youngstown State, and Mitch Brown joins the show

After a busy weekend that included a Kentucky Wildcats win over the Youngstown State Penguins, Dylan and I are joined by Mitch Brown of Fox 56 in Lexington, to talk the 3-0 start and look ahead to the coming weeks with the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ole Miss Rebels.

We also talk about the new NBA Draft age rules change that seems to be coming sooner rather than later, and touch base on some updates in basketball recruiting.

