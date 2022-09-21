Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois: Everything to know for Week 4 at Kroger Field

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 4 matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies.
September 21
Bowl projections roundup for Kentucky heading into Week 4
The Sugar Bowl continues to be a popular pick.
September 21
Bluegrass Banter Episode 2: Cats beat Youngstown State, and Mitch Brown joins the show
Check out the new episode now!
September 19
Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game glance, odds, and an early prediction
The Cats will have a final tune-up game before the heart of the SEC schedule.
September 19
Mark Stoops gives updates on J.J. Weaver and JuTahn McClain; new depth chart released
Weaver is likely going to be out a bit.
September 19
Monday Headlines: JJ Weaver Watch Edition
The Kentucky linebacker’s status is unknown following an apparent elbow injury on Saturday
September 17
UK HealthCare job program for football players under investigation
We now know why Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright were sidelined for the beginning of the season.