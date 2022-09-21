Bowl projections roundup for Kentucky heading into Week 4

With Northern Illinois on the docket for the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, it is a college football ritual to talk bowl projections each and every week.

That is exactly what we are going to do today, as the Cats are sitting at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll and looking at a potential New Year’s Six bowl game if the season continues the way it is currently.

Heck, there might even be a shot at the College Football Playoff if all the cards fall into the right place. Nevertheless, this postseason is shaping up to be another fun one.

Heading into Week 4, and after a blowout win of Youngstown State, the projections are fairly similar to where they were last week with the Sugar Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl) being the two popular picks.

Let's take a look at a few below:

One of the fun matchups above would be a battle between the Cats and the Spartans of Michigan State. After trying to take away Vince Marrow, to the back and forth recruiting battle for Kiyaunta Goodwin, there is some bubbling tension between the fanbases that would make for a fun environment.

Despite that, heading to New Orleans for The Sugar Bowl would be the choice of almost everyone in the Big Blue Nation I would expect. And heading back to Florida in January is not a bad option as well.

The Wildcats hold the keys to their future this season, and with the heart of the SEC schedule coming up in a few weeks, it is going to be fun to watch where this season goes.