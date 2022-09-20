2023 Kentucky football schedule released

The 2023 Kentucky Wildcats football schedule has been unveiled during the 2023 SEC schedule release special on the SEC Network.

Coming into the schedule release, we already knew who Kentucky’s 2022 opponents would be, including matchups with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ball State Cardinals, EKU Colonels and Akron Zips in addition to the annual opponents.

Now, we know when all of these games take place. It starts out with the 2023 opener vs. Ball State at Kroger Field on September 2nd.

Kentucky will then host EKU on September 9th for Week 2.

Week 3 will see Akron come to Kroger Field on September 16th.

Week 4 features Kentucky’s SEC opener at Vanderbilt. It’s safe to see this is a very favorable four-game stretch to open the 2023 season for Kentucky. But just like this year, the schedule then gets far more challenging.

In Week 5, Kentucky will play host to the Florida Gators. Kentucky has won three of five in this series, but the Gators should be poised for a big jump in Year 2 of the Billy Napier era.

Week 6 may very well prove to be Kentucky’s toughest game of 2023, as the Wildcats will be facing the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Then in Week 7, Kentucky will have what should be one of the easier conference matchups when the Missouri Tigers invade Kroger Field.

Kentucky’s much-needed by week comes in Week 8.

In Week 9, Kentucky plays host to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Week 10 sees the Wildcats hit the road to face Mississippi State, a venue they’ve not won at since 2008.

Week 11, which will ironically be played on 11/11, features Kentucky paying host to Alabama.

Week 12, taking place November 18th, has Kentucky facing the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.

Finally, Kentucky will wrap up regular-season play on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals on November 25th.

If Kentucky is able to win the SEC East, the SEC Championship Game takes place December 2nd.

Looking at the schedule, it’s setup nicely for a fast start over the first seven weeks, then gets much tougher after the bye in Week 8.

Here is a look at the Cats’ full slate for next year.

Week 1 - 09/02 – Ball State

Week 2 - 09/09 – Eastern Kentucky

Week 3 - 09/16 – Akron

Week 4 - 09/23 – at Vanderbilt

Week 5 - 09/30 – Florida

Week 6 - 10/7 – at Georgia

Week 7 - 10/14 – Missouri

Week 8 - 10/21 – BYE

Week 9 - 10/28 – Tennessee

Week 10 - 11/04 – at Mississippi State

Week 11 - 11/11 – Alabama

Week 12 - 11/18 – at South Carolina

Week 13 - 11/25 – at Louisville

