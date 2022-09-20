Tuesday Headlines: Chris Oats Edition

If you’re looking for a reason to smile, you’ve come to the right place. Over the weekend, Chris Oats made another huge step in his recovery from a stroke he suffered in 2020. Oats’ older sister got married on Saturday and he walked her down the aisle to give her away to her now husband. His mom, Kemberly, shared the photographs below on Twitter.

Here is Chris walking his big sister down to give her away and yes that is the therapist from Florida that flew in to help him I love the support pic.twitter.com/FOZ4OSgWAE — Kcoats22 (@kcoats22) September 18, 2022

Chris has made several strides in his recovery and this was certainly a major stepping stone.

This was our Saturday said hello to my lovely daughter the now Mrs Lawrence pic.twitter.com/f9VgYZpQyC — Kcoats22 (@kcoats22) September 18, 2022

All of Big Blue Nation is behind Chris and his family as he continues to battle back to full strength. There’s an ongoing GoFundMe page at this link where the total goal of $200,000 to cover medical expenses has nearly been met.

WEDNESDAY’S WILDCAT OF THE WEEK



Chris Oats’ story of perseverance has captured the hearts of #BBN and keeps a positive presence around the Kentucky football team. OATS STRONG ⁦@ChristopherOats⁩ ⁦@kcoats22⁩ ⁦@UKFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/h1PiUtwpPd — Michael Epps (@MichaelEppsTV) September 8, 2022

Oats is an inspiration to any and all who hear or see his story.

Tweet of the Day

RT if your team is STILL undefeated ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aXnbfpj4gE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2022

Which of these is the most overrated?

Headlines

