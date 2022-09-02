SEC Championship odds heading into Kentucky’s season opener

The first major weekend of college football is in full swing.

After a couple of great games on Thursday, football is all the way back. It will officially be football time in the Commonwealth on Saturday evening as the Kentucky Wildcats take the field against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kroger Field.

Across the board for every SEC team this week is the start of the goal of making it to Atlanta, including the Cats.

With the majority of the games kicking off on Saturday morning for the conference, let’s take a quick look at the latest odds to win the SEC Championship from DraftKings.

As you would imagine the heavy favorites once again are Alabama and Nick Saban at -145, and they are followed up by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at +155.

After that it is a decent gap as the top-five are rounded out by Texas A&M (+1800), Florida (+4500), and Ole Miss and Tennessee both coming in at +5000.

For the Wildcats, they come in with the six best odds according to DraftKings at +5500.

The Cats have a decent opportunity to make some noise early this season, as they will play both Florida and Ole Miss within the first five games of the season. But, this also may be the best opportunity the program has had to make a run to Atlanta in the Stoops era.

With an NFL QB in Will Levis leading the charge, explosive playmakers at each skill position, to go along with another solid defense, this team will just need to get out of its own way to make some noise in the SEC East and the conference as a whole.

Let's get this party started.