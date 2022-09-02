College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams

The College Football Playoff will be expanding to 12 teams following a meeting and subsequent vote today by the Board of Managers.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the 12-team model is expected to begin in 2026 once the current contract ends. There had been talk it could begin in 2024.

Either way, the current field of four playoff teams will be tripled very soon, which will further enhance the Kentucky Wildcats’ hopes of one day making it into the playoff.

Under this new format, the playoff is expected to feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids, according to The Athletic reporter Nicole Auerbach.

The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. There's still a chance that it could go earlier, but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out. https://t.co/sRWlmiDvbe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

The 12-team CFP format will be the one that was initially proposed by the four-person working group. Six highest-ranked conference champions, six at-larges.



Source tells @TheAthletic that there are a lot of details left to work out to see if it can be implemented before 2026. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 2, 2022

Just in the last four years, Kentucky would have come very close to making the playoff in the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

Of course, Kentucky hopes to make the four-team playoff this year with optimism for the program as high as it’s ever been. But today’s news is still wonderful to hear for Kentucky and other programs not in the Alabama/Georgia/Ohio State tier of college programs.