Friday Headlines: Gameday Eve Edition

We’re just one more sleep away from the first true college football gameday arriving, which includes the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022 season-opener vs. the Miami RedHawks.

We got a nice appetizer with the Week 0 games and last night’s warm-up slate, featuring an entertaining return of the Backyard Brawl.

So, in addition to UK, what other games are you looking forward to in the first full week of college football?

"This will be the icing on the cake.”



As Jodie Meeks approaches his new basketball career - coaching - he's hopeful he can accomplish one last dream, and that is winning a gold medal with his country in the @AmeriCup. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 1, 2022

Go Jodie!

Tough Times Make JJ Weaver Even Tougher Player

Kentucky linebacker JJ Weaver has been through more than his share of difficult times during his career at Kentucky. Now, he hopes that the character those events have helped him build, along with the fact that he is fully healthy, can add up to a big season in 2022.

UK Athletics Launches “BBNIL Exchange”

“Kentucky is a powerhouse in the SEC with a brand that spreads across the world,” INFLCR Founder & CEO Jim Cavale said. “As INFLCR’s first ever client, it’s an exciting day to provide Kentucky with a new piece of NIL technology that will bring student-athletes and Big Blue Nation even closer together. With no shortage of local or national supporters, the BBNIL Exchange will maximize NIL opportunities for all current and future Wildcats.”

Kentucky outperforming expectations in 247Sports Team Talent Composite

Released annually since 2015, the Team Talent Composite is a metric that examines and ranks every FBS team--accounting for transfers, dismissals and other early departures-- based on how their players were rated in high school, was released Thursday.

Miami (Ohio) has handful of Kentucky natives on roster

A handful of Miami (Ohio) players will be returning home when Kentucky hosts the MAC program on Saturday.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky are ready to strap it up

Mark Stoops is sick of the talking season. The head coach is ready to see his 10th Kentucky team on the field in a real game.

Is Dan Mullen a Genius? Former Florida Coach Shares Excellent Preseason Predictions

While many analysts are fawning over Scott Satterfield and Malik Cunningham, Dan Mullen is picking Louisville to finish last in the ACC Atlantic division.

Kenneth Horsey trending in right direction ahead of season opener

On Kentucky's Week 1 depth chart, redshirt freshman Jager Burton is listed as the starter at left guard ahead of Horsey and likely will still start as the veteran continues to get back to full strength.

