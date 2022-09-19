NBA poised to lower draft age requirement from 19 to 18, per report

With the NBA season on the horizon, and teams about to start reporting for training camp, there is some major news that could play an impact on the Kentucky Wildcats in the coming years.

Per a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and NBPA are working on some new items for the Collective Bargaining Agreement that includes a change in a player's draft age eligibility from 19 back down to 18.

Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:



- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA

- Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injury



More: https://t.co/ecABKkat2H — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2022

A rule that use to be in place for years, and allowed players such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, etc… to enter the league straight out of high school has been in the works for the last several seasons, but it appears that this time there could be some solid momentum to the change.

Reports are this change could come as soon as the 2024 season.

If that is the case and high school players do become eligible to go straight to the league, John Calipari and his staff will almost certainly have to change their recruiting style overall.

How big of change? We will have to wait and see, but the success in the transfer portal will definitely be beneficial to the changing landscape of the sport once this rule goes into place.

It's not official yet, but this is something to monitor over the next several months.