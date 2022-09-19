 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss time and TV channel set

An unexpected early kickoff time for this one.

By Jason Marcum
Mississippi v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Well, this is unexpected.

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 5, which will feature a top 25 clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. Such a game would surely get a big slot, either in primetime on ESPN or even the weekly SEC on CBS game.

Nope. Instead, Kentucky - Ole Miss will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. You don’t typically see big top 25 matchups like this at noon.

Oh well.

This will also be the highly-anticipated return of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has been suspended for the first four games this season (read more on that here).

SEC Football Week 5 (Saturday, October 1st)

  • Kentucky at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
  • South Carolina State at South Carolina, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
  • Eastern Washington at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
  • Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
  • LSU at Auburn, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
  • Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

