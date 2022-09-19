Kentucky vs. Ole Miss time and TV channel set

Well, this is unexpected.

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 5, which will feature a top 25 clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. Such a game would surely get a big slot, either in primetime on ESPN or even the weekly SEC on CBS game.

Nope. Instead, Kentucky - Ole Miss will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. You don’t typically see big top 25 matchups like this at noon.

Oh well.

This will also be the highly-anticipated return of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has been suspended for the first four games this season (read more on that here).

SEC Football Week 5 (Saturday, October 1st)