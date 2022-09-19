Kentucky vs. Ole Miss time and TV channel set

Well, this is unexpected.
The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 5, which will feature a top 25 clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. Such a game would surely get a big slot, either in primetime on ESPN or even the weekly SEC on CBS game.
Nope. Instead, Kentucky - Ole Miss will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. You don’t typically see big top 25 matchups like this at noon.
Oh well.
This will also be the highly-anticipated return of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has been suspended for the first four games this season (read more on that here).
SEC Football Week 5 (Saturday, October 1st)
- Kentucky at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- South Carolina State at South Carolina, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Eastern Washington at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- LSU at Auburn, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
- Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
