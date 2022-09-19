Mark Stoops gives updates on J.J. Weaver and JuTahn McClain; new depth chart released

Week 4 has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will look to score win No. 4 when the Northern Illinois Huskies invade Kroger Field this Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Mark Stoops held his Monday press conference to preview NIU while providing updates on several injured Wildcats.

Standout pass rusher J.J. Weaver left last week’s win over Youngstown State with an arm injury, and he’s been taken off Kentucky’s depth chart, a sign he’ll miss at least a few weeks.

Stoops is now calling Weaver week-to-week and said he’s doubtful to play this week. Week-to-week typically means players are going to miss an extended amount of time, so don’t expect Weaver to play next week at Ole Miss either.

On a more positive note, backup running back JuTahn McClain, who is also week-to-week after being injured in Week 1, was able to practice some last week. However, Stoops says that McClain is still week-to-week.

Finally, starting right guard Tashawn Manning, who didn’t play last Saturday due to injury, is expected to return this week.

Now, here is a look at Kentucky’s updated depth chart, which includes freshman Alex Afari now starting at strongside linebacker, as well as freshman Keaten Wade now being listed as both the backup outside and strongside linebacker.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.