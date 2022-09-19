54 UK student-athletes announce NIL deals with Mercury

The University of Kentucky student-athletes have been taking advantage of the new NIL rules over the past year, but this is a big one when you consider how many athletes are involved.

Last week, Will Levis announced a deal with Mercury as he joined the company’s tailored digital platform for UK Athletics, Blue Chips.

On Monday, it was announced that 54 Kentucky student-athletes are joining Mercury. This includes 20 football players and players from the volleyball and women’s basketball teams.

“Blue Chips is now the go-to experience for any Kentucky fan who wants unmatched access to their favorite players,” said Porter Grieve, CEO of Mercury. “We are thrilled to add over 50 fun and dynamic athletes to our growing Mercury team, and we look forward to providing ways for fans to engage with every one of them.”

Senior and All-American Middle Blocker, Azhani Tealer, of the volleyball team said this is the best choice for athletes that want to have fun with the fans.

“Ownership of my voice and image is essential, and while volleyball is my focus, there’s much more to me than my performance on the court,” said Azhani Tealer. “This partnership is the natural choice for athletes who want to have fun with fans and showcase different sides of their personalities.”

Mercury started the Blue Chips platform last season with the men’s basketball team, but it is cool to see them now branching out to the other sports at Kentucky.