Monday Headlines: JJ Weaver Watch Edition

Kentucky’s defense put together a strong showing on Saturday, shutting out Youngstown State, but they did so mostly without one of the top players due to an early-game injury.

Linebacker JJ Weaver went out with an apparent elbow injury, and seeing the play, it did not look good.

However, Mark Stoops said he did not believe the junior linebacker’s injury is season-ending, which is positive news, but also sounds like he could miss an extended amount of time.

We’ll hopefully find out some answers and a possible timeline today, and hopefully those answers are positive.

Kentucky has some depth and there is talent at the linebacker position, but it can’t be overstated how important Weaver is to this defense.

Through three games, he’s tied for the team lead in tackles.

Let’s hope this injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for very long.

Tweet of the Day

For the first time in college football history Kansas, Kentucky, UNC, and Duke have started the season 3-0



Blue bloods in b̶a̶s̶k̶e̶t̶b̶a̶l̶l̶ football pic.twitter.com/Y1YXNJrrdN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Interesting stat.

Headlines

Stock watch for UK Football - Herald Leader

Hopefully we see a change in the direction of the run game soon.

UK offers two in-state recruits - Cats Pause

Would be solid gets for the Cats.

Despite performance, Levis expects more - KSR

Gotta clean up turnovers.

Herm Edwards is out at Arizona State - ESPN

Not a great experiment at ASU.

The 49ers are probably glad they didn't trade Jimmy G - Bleacher Report

A tough break for Trey Lance.

Aaron Judge closes in on homerun 61 - Yahoo

The AL record is within reach.

Tua has a big day on Sunday - CBS

Six touchdowns and a huge comeback.