Sunday Headlines: Where UK stands in new top 25 polls and power rankings

Your No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats are now 3-0 following a 31-0 win over Youngstown State, the program’s first shutout since 2009.

Kentucky has now won 18 straight non-conference ahead of next week’s clash with Northern Illinois at 7 pm ET on ESPN. That will be the final non-SEC game for quite a while, as the Cats then travel to Oxford for a likely top 25 showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels, which is now arguably Kentucky’s toughest remaining game outside of Georgia.

"The Stoops' coaching roots run deep. It is the family business. And those roots dig into the dirt in Youngstown, Ohio."@MartySmithESPN has more on the Stoops' family story: pic.twitter.com/YPtaxc1bCO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 17, 2022

Lotta football wins with that bunch.

Your Headlines

Kentucky Blanks Youngstown State

The UK defense held Youngstown State to just 192 yards of total offense (134 passing, 58 rushing). The Cats had six tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. Freshman Alex Afari led UK with five tackles in the game. Jordan Wright had four tackles, including two for losses.

New UK Facility to be Named Jim Green Indoor Track and Field Center

Green was one of the SEC’s pioneers of integration and was a 2007 inductee into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. Green was the first African American at UK to serve as co-captain on the track team and in December 1971 became the first African American student-athlete to graduate from UK.

Rich Scangarello Disappointed in Clunky Kentucky Offensive Performance

Rich Scangarello was not happy with the offensive execution, yet the Wildcats still tallied almost 500 yards in a shut out win.

Three takeaways from No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 win over Youngstown State

While UK earned a lopsided victory, there were several sloppy moments. Levis threw two interceptions in the contest, UK fumbled four times, including one by La'Vell Wright that resulted in a turnover, and the Cats were flagged a season-high 10 times, costing them 75 penalty yards.

Three Plays: Tavyion Robinson, Carrington Valentine make big impact

Kentucky has now recorded 19 passes defended (16 PBUs, 3 interceptions) on only 91 pass attempts. The high PBU/INT rate (20.9%) has helped enhance Kentucky’s seemingly much-improved pass defense. Valentine is leading the charge.

Kentucky investigated football players working at hospital for filing inaccurate timecards

The University of Kentucky investigated football players working at an on-campus UK HealthCare hospital this spring for filing inaccurate timecards.

Resilient Carrington Valentine Stepped Up to Shut Out Youngstown State

Carrington Valentine took it personally when he squared up with Bryce Oliver and Youngstown State, keeping the Penguins off the scoreboard.

Appalachian State Mountaineers beat Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary on final play

Chase Brice fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Christan Horn on the final play of the game as Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy. Absolutely brutal luck for former Kentucky assistant Jon Sumrall.

College football Week 3 highlights - Top plays, games and takeaways

It's a scary thought, but Georgia looks even better than last year so far. The biggest difference? Quarterback Stetson Bennett is playing like a star to accompany a revamped defense that remains dominant.

