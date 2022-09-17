 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sights and sounds from Saturday at Kroger Field

Another fun day of football in the Bluegrass!

By Dylanballard_UK
Octavious Oxendine Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are now 3-0 following their 31-0 victory over Youngstown State on Heroes Day.

So, I thought I’d take some time to help make sure you didn’t miss anything exciting from another fun Saturday at Kroger Field!

Here’s a look at Mark Stoops and his family celebrating Stoops’ record-setting win at Florida last week, putting him atop UK’s all-time wins list at 61 victories since taking over in 2013, all while taking on Stoops’ hometown Youngstown State team today.

Even UK basketball superstar Oscar Tshiebwe was in attendance.

Myself and other media members took some time to catch up with Kentucky Coaches and Players after the 31-0 win.

Will Levis

Carrington Valentine

Rich Scangarello

Dane Key

Brad White

And some more photos from the day.

Outside of a few fumbles, interceptions and injuries, it was fun day in Lexington. Fans can now look forward to Northern Illinois under the lights next week, as the Cats will kick off at 7 pm ET next Saturday at Kroger Field.

