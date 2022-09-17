Sights and sounds from Saturday at Kroger Field

The Kentucky Wildcats are now 3-0 following their 31-0 victory over Youngstown State on Heroes Day.

So, I thought I’d take some time to help make sure you didn’t miss anything exciting from another fun Saturday at Kroger Field!

Here’s a look at Mark Stoops and his family celebrating Stoops’ record-setting win at Florida last week, putting him atop UK’s all-time wins list at 61 victories since taking over in 2013, all while taking on Stoops’ hometown Youngstown State team today.

Pregame recognition for @UKCoachStoops, the all-time winningest football coach in UK history! pic.twitter.com/HaSiQC9t49 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 17, 2022

Our first shutout since 2009.



Highlights: Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0. pic.twitter.com/5hmjsDvirg — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 17, 2022

Chris Lewis with his first career TD as a Wildcat! #BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/4xJkgFeGXU — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

True Freshman Dane Key with his third touchdown in as many games pic.twitter.com/zjQFmn9kQC — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Even UK basketball superstar Oscar Tshiebwe was in attendance.

A special cat was in attendance for Kentuckys win over Youngstown State #BBN pic.twitter.com/8RPcgaTu61 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Myself and other media members took some time to catch up with Kentucky Coaches and Players after the 31-0 win.

Will Levis

Will Levis recaps the offensive performance and says they were good at times and bad at times.



He also breaks down his personal performances , talks about his receivers and more! #BBN ⁦@ASeaOfBlue⁩ pic.twitter.com/LcD482JSnR — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Carrington Valentine

Carrington Valentine has had back-to-back huge games.



The staff has praised him all off-season and season.



The media caught up with him after his big game! #BBN ⁦@ASeaOfBlue⁩ pic.twitter.com/NZUgsH1OPd — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Rich Scangarello

Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello is NOT happy with the offense or the fumbles… @ASeaOfBlue #BBN pic.twitter.com/BWT8fpsuY7 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Dane Key

Freshman Star Dane Key says despite his third straight game with a touchdown, there is room for improvement for the offense! pic.twitter.com/XeIBZsQSm7 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Brad White

Defensive Coordinator Brad White talks about players he is looking to step if JJ Weaver is to miss anytime! pic.twitter.com/Yn2VoeHKky — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

And some more photos from the day.

Pregame with the Cats pic.twitter.com/MhKmFm5M0j — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 17, 2022

Outside of a few fumbles, interceptions and injuries, it was fun day in Lexington. Fans can now look forward to Northern Illinois under the lights next week, as the Cats will kick off at 7 pm ET next Saturday at Kroger Field.