Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Youngstown State

Kentucky gets its first shutout victory since 2009 while not allowing a single 3rd-down conversion.

By Adam Haste
Keidron Smith Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action on Saturday as they were looking to improve to 3-0 in 2022 with a matchup against Youngstown State.

It was a very slow start for Kentucky’s offense as their first three possessions went punt, punt, interception.

However, the defense has been outstanding all season and that was the case again as they gave up just one 1st down the entire half, forced a punt on every possession, and blocked a punt giving the offense great field position.

Despite not taking advantage of that, the offense got the ball back on the 35-yard line and this time found the end zone as Will Levis punched it in from 1-yard out to make it 7-0.

On the very next possession, the Cats went 77 yards in just 8 plays as Levis hits Dane Key for a 3-yard TD (Key’s 3rd straight game with a receiving TD) giving the Cats a 14-0 lead.

Kentucky would get the ball back with just under two minutes remaining in the half and Levis led an excellent nine-play 71-yard drive hitting Chris Lewis for the two-yard TD making it 21-0 heading into the break.

The second half, got off to a much better start for the offense.

After a turnover on downs forced by the defense, the Cats drove right down the field and Kavosiey Smoke ran it in from seven yards out to make it 28-0.

It looked like Kentucky was going to give up their first touchdown of the day, but Carrington Valentine got an interception in the end zone.

Kentucky was putting together another solid drive, but Levis threw a pass too high and Youngstown State picked him off for the second time today.

Offense would get the ball back after another defensive stop. A screen pass to DeMarcus Harris set the Cats up inside the 5-yard line but would have to settle for a field goal, making it 31-0.

Kentucky’s defense was able to force another turnover on downs to seal the shutout as the Cats win it 31-0.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

