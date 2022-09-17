Each SEC team’s home record in CFP era

Since the start of the CFP in 2014, the SEC has seen a lot of teams rise, fall, and rise again in the quest for rivalry wins, division titles, conference championships, CFP berths, and of course the big golden trophy with the football on it. One of the most important things a football team needs to do to be successful is defend their home turf, and in this article we examine all 14 teams’ home records since the start of the college football playoff eight years ago. Let’s take a look (this season’s first two weeks have also been included):

1. Alabama: 7-0, 6-1, 7-0, 7-0, 7-0, 6-1, 5-0, 7-0, 1-0 (53-3) (.946)

2. Georgia: 6-1, 6-1, 3-3, 6-0, 7-0, 6-1, 3-0, 6-0, 1-0 (44-6) (.880)

3. LSU: 5-2, 5-1, 5-2, 5-1, 6-1, 7-0, 2-2, 5-2, 1-0 (41-11) (.788)

4. Florida: 3-3, 6-1, 5-0, 3-3, 5-2, 6-0, 4-1, 5-1, 1-1 (38-12) (.760)

5. Auburn: 6-1, 3-4, 6-2, 7-0, 5-2, 6-1, 4-1, 4-3, 2-0 (43-14) (.754)

6. Texas A&M: 3-3, 5-2, 5-2, 4-3, 6-1, 5-2, 4-0, 6-1, 1-1 (39-15) (.722)

7. Kentucky: 5-2, 4-4, 5-2, 4-3, 6-1, 6-2, 3-2, 6-1, 1-0 (40-17) (.702)

8. Ole Miss: 6-1, 6-1, 4-3, 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, 2-3, 7-0, 2-0 (38-18) (.679)

9. Mississippi State: 7-0, 4-3, 3-3, 5-2, 6-1, 4-3, 2-3, 4-3, 1-0 (36-18) (.667)

10. Missouri: 5-2, 3-3, 4-3, 4-3, 5-2, 5-2, 4-2, 5-2, 1-0 (36-19) (.655)

11. Tennessee: 4-3, 5-2, 6-1, 3-4, 4-3, 5-3, 1-4, 5-3, 1-0 (34-23) (.596)

12. Arkansas: 5-1, 4-2, 5-2, 2-4, 2-5, 2-5, 2-3, 6-1, 2-0 (30-23) (.566)

13. South Carolina: 4-3, 2-5, 5-2, 5-2, 5-2, 3-4, 1-4, 5-2, 1-0 (31-24) (.564)

14. Vanderbilt: 3-5, 3-3, 4-2, 3-4, 5-2, 3-4, 0-5, 1-6, 1-1 (23-32) (.418)

A few things jump out at me initially. First, wow: Alabama’s gone 53-3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the last eight years and won 21 in a row at one point. Also, Georgia has been pretty untouchable in Athens the last several years and hasn’t taken a hit since South Carolina’s 2OT upset in 2019.

Vanderbilt’s the only sub-500 team, but ouch I did not realize how mediocre Tennessee’s been in Neyland Stadium. The place seems so big and intimidating but they really haven’t been invincible there at all. Undefeated home seasons I see: Alabama (6), Georgia, (4), LSU (1), Florida (2), Auburn (1), Texas A&M (1), Ole Miss (1).

Kentucky’s been doing pretty well, landing in the top half with a 40-17 home record. While they obviously schedule a lot of home games and a lot of easier nonconference opponents, their 61,000 Kroger Field has been one of the tougher buildings to play in for a while now. They’ve posted two 6-1 seasons and two 5-2 seasons, and just seem to have a knack for not going down easily. Arkansas & LSU lost their only games there in 2019 and 2021, Mississippi State, Vandy, South Carolina, and Missouri have all gone a combined 0-15 there in their once-per-two-years trips since the CFP started, and rivals Florida and Tennessee have been unable to keep their great streaks of the decades prior. I think it’s full-stadium crowd noise combined with always hungry defense that’s stifled so many of their foes. Large crowds don’t help if you’re all offense no defense—it’s the deafening 3rd down roars that force punts that stop teams. At any rate, UK’s doing a lot better at home than Tennessee (and won their last trip to Neyland Stadium).

Here’s hoping the ‘Cats can add several more home wins this season! If they go 8-0 they’ll be the first in the CFP era.