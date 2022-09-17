Kentucky vs. Youngstown State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fubo.tv.

Last week, we saw the Cats walk into The Swamp and dominate the Florida Gators in the second half to capture a very impressive early-season win. It was one of the more impressive wins in the Mark Stoops era, and it has set Kentucky up for a 4-0 start to the season so long as they take care of business today and next Saturday vs. Northern Illinois.

Youngstown State won’t be a total cakewalk, however, as they have won their first two games by a combined 50 points and were one of the top FCS programs.

Get ready for today’s game with some of these pregame reads:

Let’s go Cats!