Kentucky vs. Youngstown State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fubo.tv.
Last week, we saw the Cats walk into The Swamp and dominate the Florida Gators in the second half to capture a very impressive early-season win. It was one of the more impressive wins in the Mark Stoops era, and it has set Kentucky up for a 4-0 start to the season so long as they take care of business today and next Saturday vs. Northern Illinois.
Youngstown State won’t be a total cakewalk, however, as they have won their first two games by a combined 50 points and were one of the top FCS programs.
Get ready for today’s game with some of these pregame reads:
- Kentucky vs. Youngstown State preview and viewing info
- Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Youngstown State
- Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 3
- Bluegrass Banter Episode 1: Cats win in Gainesville and TJ Walker joins the show
- Bleav in Kentucky recaps historic win over Florida
- Week 3 SEC predictions
- UK recruit Cutter Boley makes Rivals’ top 100 players for 2025 class
- SEC Week 3 Power Rankings
- How many SEC games will Kentucky football win?
- Where and how to tailgate for a Kentucky football game
- Kentucky football recruiting in 2023: Everything to know
- Vince Marrow responds to latest Roman Harper disrespect toward UK football
Let’s go Cats!
Loading comments...