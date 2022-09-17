 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kentucky vs. Youngstown State game thread and pregame reading

The Cats look to build momentum after a big road win over the Gators.

By TJ Barnett
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wildcat Mascot Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fubo.tv.

Last week, we saw the Cats walk into The Swamp and dominate the Florida Gators in the second half to capture a very impressive early-season win. It was one of the more impressive wins in the Mark Stoops era, and it has set Kentucky up for a 4-0 start to the season so long as they take care of business today and next Saturday vs. Northern Illinois.

Youngstown State won’t be a total cakewalk, however, as they have won their first two games by a combined 50 points and were one of the top FCS programs.

Get ready for today’s game with some of these pregame reads:

Let’s go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Youngstown State: Everything to know for Week 3

View all 15 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...