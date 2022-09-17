John Calipari appears to visit 3 of the top players in 2023

John Calipari is working on putting together a monster 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like he is visiting some of the top players in the country.

On Friday, Calipari took to Twitter to announce that he is in Philadelphia watching former Kentucky Wildcats star Tyrese Maxey work out.

It just so happens that Kentucky commit and the No. 3 overall player in the country, Justin Edwards, is from Philly.

Just a short drive from the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice facility is Camden, New Jersey, which also has big recruiting implications for the Cats.

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player, and Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall player, are teammates at Camden high school, and the Cats are looking to land them both for 2023.

After Calipari’s tweet about Maxey, Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater made the obvious connection that Calipari was out recruiting and visiting some of his top recruits in the 2023 class.

Kentucky is looking to land three of the top five recruits in 2023 and Calipari is on the road doing everything he can to make that happen.