Saturday Headlines: Beat Youngstown Stated Edition

Happy football Saturday, BBN! The Kentucky Wildcats are the talk of college football after a massive 26-16 victory in the Swamp over the Florida Gators. The defense was outstanding as they were able to hold Anthony Richardson and the Gator offense in check. Will Levis, Dane Key and the tight ends were very good in the first half while the second half offense was dominated by the offensive line and Kavosiey Smoke.

This week offers a different challenge for the Cats at home. It’s the first noon kickoff of the season so it’ll be an early riser for the team. I’m not sure what kind of crowd we will see in the game but my guess is it will be pretty good after an impressive 2-0 start.

Youngstown State is an FCS program but it is one of the more respected programs on that level. They are in the top 25 and will not ease up on the Cats. Our hope is that the Cats don’t ease up on them. Letdown games have been common in the Stoops Era but Will Levis’ leadership should pull the team through any sort of malaise. He was adamant during the week that it’s important not to relax.

Today I am looking for the offensive line and the running game to continue to gel and mature. I would like a game where the rushing stats go well over 200 yards. I also would like to see Kiyaunta Goodwin get some run at left tackle. Defensively, I think we will also see some younger players get major action in the second half.

It’s important to get style points when you’re ranked in the top ten. So let’s go out there today and blow the doors off of the Penguins. Leave no doubt that the Cats are ranked where they should be.

Amazingly, @UKFootball has never won their 9th game of the season under @UKCoachStoops (0-9). The average margin of defeat in those 9 games is 13.2 points, with 4 losses decided by 4 points or less and 3 losses decided by 24 points or more. UK’s 9th game this season is Missouri. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) September 16, 2022

That’s a wild stat.

Big Blue Preview | UK Athletics- Here is everything you need to know for the game today.

Know your opponent: Youngstown State | Cats Pause- This is a big game for Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and many of the players on this Kentucky team. It’ll be a family affair as Stoops and Marrow have many friends and family attending the game.

Your complete guide to week 3 around the SEC | SDS- The slate isn’t great but games like Miami at Texas A&M, Mississippi State at LSU should prove interesting as will Penn State at Auburn.

Big time recruiting weekend for the Cats | KSR- There are a number of four star recruits at Kroger Field today.

Kentucky vs, Youngstown State predictions | Cats Illustrated- Mark Stoops rarely covers against FCS teams but I’d like to see momentum continue with a dominant performance.

Having Wheeler back for Kentucky is a big deal | Vaught’s Views- He looked really good in the Bahamas outside of his three point shooting.

Friday night scores | WDRB- Male vs. Trinity was the game of the week and it lived up to the hype.

Week 3 SEC bold predictions | SDS- My bold prediction is that a backup QB throws a touchdown pass.

Saturday pick em | CBS- Can Miami and BYU pull off the big road upsets?

Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage | ESPN- Bad news for the Chargers and their fans.

Cards fall to FSU 35-31 | Card Chronicle- Another 50/50 game and another loss for Satterfield.

I’ll be at a Pearl Jam concert today but Jason Ence will have you immediately after the Cats go final against the Penguins.