Bluegrass Banter Episode 1: Cats win in Gainesville and TJ Walker joins the show

We are excited to announce another weekly podcast to our A Sea of Blue readers!

Hosted by Dylan Ballard and myself, we bring you Bluegrass Banter.

Each week, we will be joined by guests from current media members, players/former players, and people around Kentucky Wildcats athletics to talk shop and the current happenings around each program.

Take a listen to our first episode as we are joined by, TJ Walker of Kentucky Roll Call, and talk the UK win in Gainesville, a look ahead to Youngstown State, and how we see the rest of the football season shaking out. We also briefly talk DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and the return of the Big Blue Madness campout.

