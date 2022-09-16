Friday Headlines: Craft Family Donation Edition

With the Youngstown State game on the horizon for Saturday afternoon, some other big news broke for the Kentucky Wildcat football program Thursday in a major donation given to help kick-start the Nutter Field House renovations.

The news was announced by Mitch Barnhart at a UK Athletics committee meeting, that Joe and Kelly Craft will be donating $7.5 million to the Nutter Field House project. Some of it will also go to the new indoor track facility that is in the works as well.

At UK Athletics committee meeting, UK announces a new donation from Joe and Kelly Craft.



$7.5 million to renovation of Nutter Field House for football program and construction of new indoor track facility. This project was approved earlier this year. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 15, 2022

The big talking point throughout this past offseason was the need for a new indoor facility for both programs. Now, it looks like the project will actually go into motion to get construction started.

When Mark Stoops was being courted by other programs this offseason, it was made known that this was one of the request he had to Barnhart as he committed to remaining with the program. Now with a top-ten team in the country, Stoops has absolutely earned this new build.

With the bump it will have in recruiting, alongside the development it will allow, it should be a fun time for the Wildcat football program for the years to come.

The Track and Field program has also produced some top tier athletes over the last several seasons, so seeing them get their own space as well will only help build upon the legacy they have started.

Tweet of the Day

Before he was a Big Dawg on the football field, @vincemarrow was a hooper at @YSUsports pic.twitter.com/AKDnw0p5Kq — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 15, 2022

Before he became the recruiting coordinator for the Cats, and coaching up one of the best tight-end rooms in the country, Vince Marrow was balling out for the Penguins on the hardwood.

Your Headlines

Kentucky football hosting several recruits- KSR

Going to be a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for the football program.

Cutter Boley makes Rivals top-100- A Sea of Blue

The top UK quarterback recruit in the class of 2025 is getting plenty of early praise.

Jordan Lovett is ready to make his first home start- Cats Pause

The North Hardin star is looking forward to Saturday’s opportunity.

Jamal Adams to miss rest of season- ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks safety is done for the year.

Rays use all Latino starting lineup- ESPN

A cool thing to see on Roberto Clemente Day.

Rodger Federer retiring after one last tournament- CBS

The GOAT is calling it quits.