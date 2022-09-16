Kentucky rising in the latest DraftKings national title odds

Whenever we typically talk about national championship odds around Kentucky Wildcats athletics, it’s usually referencing John Calipari and the basketball Cats.

Not this season, as Mark Stoops has propelled his program into the top 10 of both the AP-poll and the Coaches Poll for the first time since the 2007 season.

Alongside this early success, there comes increasing national title odds for the Cats.

After an update by DraftKings two weeks into this season, Kentucky is tied with Arkansas for the 11th-best odds to bring home the trophy at +10000.

The current favorites are no strangers to the top of these picks, as Alabama (+200), Georgia (+210), Ohio State (+290), USC (+1200), and Clemson (+1200) round out the top-five.

DraftKings also has the Cats tied with the third-best odds to win the SEC at +3500 alongside Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

For Kentucky, this is a compliment to the stable program that Stoops has built during his tenure in Lexington. With the gritty, hard-nosed mentality winning over the fanbase, it has also won over his players as it is evident they follow the lead and guidance of their head coach willingly.

With several big games coming up in just a few weeks these odds could only get better. And if they roll into Knoxville, Halloween weekend at 7-0, there is a good chance they could be within the top five of these odds.

It has the makings to be a very special season. Let’s keep it going now.

Go Cats!