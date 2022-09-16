Where Will Levis stands in latest DraftKings Heisman odds

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start after their dominating second-half performance against the Florida Gators for a 26-16 win in The Swamp.

While the defense continues to be outstanding, the offensive success would not be possible without having one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Will Levis.

Through two games, Levis has completed 34/56 passing attempts for 505 yards and four touchdowns while also adding a rushing score.

With two games now in the books, Levis now has the 20th-best odds of winning the Heisman trophy at +6000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oddly enough, Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is still higher than Levis with the 8th-best odds (+3500), despite Levis thoroughly outperforming him last Saturday in The Swamp.

Here is a look at the top 10 Heisman trophy winner odds after two weeks of the 2022 college football season.

1. CJ Stroud: +260

2. Caleb Williams: +320

3. Bryce Young: +340

4. Stetson Bennett IV: +1400

5. Will Anderson Jr: +2200

6. Dillon Gabriel: +2800

7. JJ McCarthy: +3000

8. Anthony Richardson: +3500

8. Jahmyr Gibbs: +3500

10. Tyler Van Dyke: +4000

It's hard to believe that there are 19 players that are off to better starts in 2022 than Levis, though these guys were ahead of Levis to start the season. It usually takes a few weeks of regular-season action for guys like Levis to make a big jump.

You can check out the full list of DraftKings Heisman trophy odds here.